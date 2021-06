We were expecting some changes on the flanks at Juventus this offseason. One of the first moves in that regard seems to be moving toward completion. Multiple reports from the likes of Gianluca Di Marzio and Nicolo Schira claim that left back Gianluca Frabotta will be headed for the exit ramp in the coming days. His destination will be Genoa, a place that Juve has farmed out a whole lot of their fringe players and/or prospects in recent years. At several points this year no fewer than four Juventus loanees were on the field for Genoa playing against their parent club.