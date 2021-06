EAST LANSING, MI. – Summer populations of San Jose scale can be managed by targeting crawler emergence. Concerns of San Jose scale damage on many Michigan tree fruits have grown as pest management programs have changed in recent years. San Jose scale has traditionally been seen as a pest of apples as it causes direct, unsightly damage to the apple fruit. Additionally, over the last 10-plus years, we have observed increasing populations of San Jose scale on sweet cherries in northwest Michigan and on peaches in west central Michigan. Reports of San Jose scale in sweet cherries, primarily in northwest Michigan, indicate that this pest reaches high populations in hot spot areas of the orchard block that injure trees causing branches and sometimes entire trees to die when left unmanaged.