David Schwimmer Still Holds a Grudge Against Marcel the Monkey

 20 days ago

You too much about you Want to play one clip from the Friends reunion That's on HBO Max this weekend on that involves one of the most famous characters from the first few seasons of friends, Marcel the Monkey Ross, his pet monkey who believe it or not, nobody could say a monkey. Obviously it was trained and it had to hit its mark and do its thing right at the you know. At the perfect time. But what inevitably began to happen was we would all have choreographed like bits kind of timed out, and it would get messed up because the monkey didn't do its job, right. So we have to wait have to reset. We have to go again because the monkey didn't get it right. Even so angry. Still, this kept happening over and over where we're about to do something really funny, But the monkey didn't hit its mark.

