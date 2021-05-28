FX orders Season 3 of 'Breeders' with Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard

Martin Freeman is returning for a third season of the comedy, "Breeders." Photo courtesy of FX

May 28 (UPI) -- FX has renewed Breeders, its comedy series starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, for a third season.

The new episodes of the show about the challenges of modern parenting are slated to air on the cable network next year.

"Through two seasons, we've watched Paul, Ally and their children grow as a family in ways that are reassuring and sometimes concerning," Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX Entertainment, said in a statement Thursday.

"Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard are brilliant as the flawed but devoted parents and we are glad that they, along with Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison and the rest of the creative team and cast, are bringing the series back for a third season that will take us along for the next stage in this family's journey."