Note: This is not trading advice, these are my own opinions. Investing in the cryptocurrency market comes with inherent risk. Always do your own due diligence. I apologize that this article is a week late! May was a wild month in the world of crypto, to say the least. Bitcoin got crushed after Elon Musk made comments that he does not think it's good for the environment. He also claims to have sold some of Tesla's BTC holdings. This along with the public perception of the environmental harm caused by Bitcoin mining led to a massive decline in price. Having said that, Bitcoin is a very appealing BUY at the moment.