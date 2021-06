Hi friends, hope you are well and welcome to the new update on Bitcoin. Few days back I shared an idea with you when the Bitcoin was likely to complete the final leg of the bullish Cypher pattern. Finally, after breaking down the 25 daily simple moving average the price action completed this pattern and entered the potential reversal zone of Cypher. Even though we had some candlesticks closed below the buying zone, but very soon the price has reversed bullish and now it is moving to the upside.