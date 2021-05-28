Cancel
Capital Calls: Klarna $50 bln value beats richly priced rivals

Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski is pictured in Stockholm, Sweden, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Supantha Mukherjee

Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

BUY NOW, PAIN LATER. Klarna’s valuation is ascending from eyebrow-raising to utterly stratospheric. The Swedish startup, which allows consumers to spread the cost of clothing and other purchases through its “buy now, pay later” facility, is close to raising money at a possible $50 billion price tag, according to Reuters. Perhaps unsurprisingly given the hype and eye-watering sums, SoftBank Group (9984.T) may be involved. The new valuation would represent a sharp uptick from the $31 billion at which Klarna raised money in March.

That figure looked high, but it still trailed the toppy trading multiples of listed rivals Afterpay (APT.AX) and Affirm (AFRM.O). Now, Klarna seems to have leapfrogged them both. Assume the Swedish startup increases its revenue by 40% in 2021, as it did last year. That would take the top line to $1.7 billion. On that basis, assuming no debt, the new $50 billion valuation implies a roughly 30 times forward revenue multiple, compared with 18 times on average for Afterpay and Affirm. A listing is also in the works read more . Klarna’s new investors are betting that public-market exuberance is here to stay. (By Karen Kwok)

Third Point activist flips script on Dan Loeb

German fashion IPO is surprisingly reasonable

Lenovo’s battery is running low

Airbus opens the short-haul throttle

Bill Gates under yet another spotlight

