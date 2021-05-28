amazon unveils the AmaZen booths, claiming that meditation might do good to its workers

With more than 20,000 apps available to address myriad mental health challenges with varying degrees of support, it’s clear that digital mental health is experiencing a boom. But there seems to be little consensus regarding the true role that digital therapeutics can and should play within the greater context of a patient’s mental health care journey. In order to better articulate this role, we need to take a person-centered view and understand how digital therapeutics can help people not just in moments of need, but over the course of a lifetime.