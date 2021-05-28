Cancel
amazon unveils the AmaZen booths, claiming that meditation might do good to its workers

Cover picture for the articleAmazon has launched WorkingWell, a program that provides its employees with physical and mental activities that aim to make them happier, healthier and safer. following its mission of becoming earth’s safest place to work, the company has invested over USD $300 million into safety projects in 2021. the initiative will help prevent injuries, provide wellness services and offer quality healthcare for its employees.

