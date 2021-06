After deliberating about an hour, a jury returned a verdict of guilty in the murder trial of Christian Pittman. Pittman was found guilty of robbery, felony murder and fleeing the scene of an accident in regard to the night of Feb. 10, 2020, when Pittman, Dalton Madley and Sam Smith went to purchase marijuana from Christina Grimsley, who died after being dragged by a pick-up truck driven by Pittman.