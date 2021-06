The #6 in 4A Norwalk softball team traveled to Dowling Catholic Tuesday for a non-conference doubleheader. The Warriors earned a split with a dominant 13-0, five-inning win in game one. The Warriors scored two runs apiece in the first and third innings to take control of the game, but the fourth is when it opened up. Norwalk plated seven runs in that frame to go up 11-0. Two more runs in the fifth was enough to enact the run rule. Game 2 saw the Maroons bounce back, taking the game by a 2-1 final. Norwalk moves to 12-6 overall, and returns to action tonight, hosting Pella Christian in a doubleheader at 5:30 p.m.