This boycott of Africa in favour of Dubai should not be accepted and promoted by the oil and gas industry and African governments. MAPUTO, MOZAMBIQUE / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Africa Oil Week's move to Dubai, and away from its home in Cape Town, is wrong, short-term in its thinking, and sends a negative message about Africa. The move underestimates our preparedness to host events that define our future economic and energy sector success. Imagine the Africa Cup of Nations football tournament being hosted in Dubai because one company says Africa is not the right place anymore because of the COVID-19 pandemic.