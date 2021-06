Dr Shaun Fitzgerald who is part of government advisory group SAGE has appeared on the BBC news today warning that the UK is not safe until the whole world has been vaccinated and that covid restrictions should not be lifted. However it should be pointed out that Dr Shaun Fitzgerald who is an engineer and not a real doctor has a vested interest on keeping the restrictions and the pandemic going. Dr Shaun Fitzgerald is the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Breath1ng Bu1ldngs a ventilation company that creates ventilation systems for buildings. During the pandemic businesses have had to adapt and make their buildings “covid safe” by installing new ventilation systems to stop the spread of covid resulting in huge profits for companies like the one Dr Shaun Fitzgerald runs.