Ask Dr. Roach: Deliberate approach to neuropathy is the most prudent
DEAR DR. ROACH — My son has been experiencing what he thinks is neuropathy in his arms and fingers. He currently feels sharp pain in his fingers. He has a tingling feeling as well. The orthopedic surgeon's office put him on meloxicam, and he wears an arm brace as well as a computer brace. Is meloxicam used for these problems? Or is there another medicine or test that should be given/done to alleviate the pain? It keeps him from sleeping. Do you have any suggestions?www.morningjournal.com