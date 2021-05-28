Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

This 18-Minutes Pilates Workout Will Make Your Buns Burn Like They’ve Been in the Oven Too Long

By Erin Bunch
Posted by 
Well+Good
Well+Good
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30oIdv_0aES2JeJ00

With all the sitting most of us do, it takes a lot of effort to have a backside resembling anything other than a pancake. If juicy peaches are more your vibe, you’ve got to really work for it, which is why it makes sense to add glute-specific workouts into your regular fitness regimen. In the latest episode of Good Moves, Brian Spencer of East River Pilates offers just that: An 18-minute Pilates routine that will set your buns aflame.

“Today we’re going to be doing a nice 18-minute glute-burner,” he says. “Who is excited to get some hot cross buns?”

While aesthetics always offer compelling motivation to push through uncomfortable workouts, building glute strength is important for reasons that go beyond vanity. For starters, strong glutes can help to prevent injury to your knees, lower back, groin, and hamstrings. Strong glutes are also a critical component of any athletic performance; they’re responsible for powering jumps, accelerating movement, and enabling directional changes.

Whether you’re a Pilates pro or novice, Spencer’s workout is designed to meet you where you are. “As always, I’ll be giving out some modifications as we go along; feel free to take any that you need for yourself, or if you know some options as well, live your best life,” he says. And while it’s not exactly fun to feel the burn, he does a stellar job of motivating you to push through it. “Try to really get each vertebrae into the mat… as if each one is going to give you a million dollars,” Spencer directs during one exercise.

Spoiler alert: This workout is not going to earn you millions of dollars. But unless you’re one of the lucky few to have a non-computer-based job, your glutes are likely in need of a little (tough) love, regardless of a lack of IRL financial incentives. Press play on the video above to shape them into something actually resembling a bun.

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cult-fave wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Spencer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilates#Buns#Workout#Oven#Irl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Workouts
Related
WorkoutsPosted by
Well+Good

Skip Your Scroll Break in Favor of This Energizing 10-Minute Full-Body Pilates Workout

As anyone who’s had to maintain focus during interminable Zoom meetings throughout the past year knows, one can only pay attention to a task for so long before they experience diminishing returns in productivity. Breaks are necessary, and often the impulse is to fill them with mindless social media scrolling as a well-deserved mental reprieve. But what if you instead opted to power through a 10-minute full-body Pilates workout, such as the one demoed in the latest episode of Good Moves?
WorkoutsPosted by
Well+Good

4 of the Best Weighted Hula Hoops That Will Leave Your Core Muscles Super Sore

After a year of working out primarily at home (or right outside of it), it’s not surprising that even the most rah-rah of exercise enthusiasts have found themselves falling into a workout rut. Cardio means running or spinning. Corework means crunches. And butt day calls for lunges (and lots of ’em). “If you’ve been on the same plan or routine for roughly six months or more, it’s probably time to change things up [to avoid hitting a workout plateau],” Blink Fitness program manager, Phil Timmons, previously told Well+Good. As such, allow us to introduce you to the weighted hula hoop.
Posted by
Well+Good

‘This $15, Self-Heating Sheet Mask Is the Most-Relaxing One I’ve Ever Tried’

There’s nothing I love more than a good sheet mask, yet I’ll be the first to admit that they’re kind of all the same. Though they come in different formulas from soothing to brightening, I know that, in the end, I’m getting a wet, cool mask that will leave me feeling glowy. But, I recently discovered a new, self-heating mask that’s completely disrupting the sheet mask game: the Immunocologie lava mask ($15).
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

This 5-Minute Fat-Melting Workout Is the Best Way to Start Your Day

According to a big new study published in the journal Diabetologia, the time of day when your body—and your metabolism, specifically—get the most out of exercise is in the early evening. The study focused on obese men who lived a sedentary life and ate greasy, fatty diets, and it ultimately found that the ones who performed their exercise at 6:30pm were better able to offset the gnarly effects of their bad diet than those who exercised at 6:30am. The evening exercise crowd also came away with better biomarkers overall.
WorkoutsPosted by
SELF

A 25-Minute Low-Impact Resistance Band Workout for Your Upper Body

When it comes to workout tools, resistance bands are often underappreciated. These stretchy, looped devices offer a ton of benefits—including effective, low-impact strengthening—but in many gyms they take a backseat to heftier equipment like dumbbells, kettlebells, and barbells. But not today. We’ve got a 25-minute Sweat With SELF workout that...
Workoutsava360.com

This 20-Minute HIIT Workout Is Perfect for a Quick Sweat

We’re stoked to share our latest Sweat With SELF video: a 20-minute HIIT workout led by trainers LaToya Johnson and Julius White, the founders of One Body LA. This workout consists of a warm-up, a circuit that you’ll repeat three times, and a cooldown stretch. Before you dive in, here’s a quick reminder of what HIIT workouts are all about. HIIT stands for “high-intensity interval training.” This kind of exercise consists of repeated, hard bouts of work interspersed with periods of recovery. In the workout below, that means you’ll be doing work for 30 seconds, and then resting for 15 seconds—immediately followed by kicking it up a gear for 30 seconds of work again. The trick to HIIT is that you need to work hard—and get breathless—during each interval.
Workoutsprescotthealthyliving.com

You Can Practice Your Pilates Outdoors

One of the top questions I get as a Pilates instructor is: “What can I do at home to help me with my practice in the studio?”. My enthusiastic response: “Oh, you can do so many of the mat exercises! Like the series of five to get your core strengthened, some pelvic lifts and bridging; don’t forget to work on your roll down … .” Then, I always see the glaze.
WorkoutsKOLD-TV

Motivational Monday: Burning calories after your workout

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Working out feels good in the moment, but there is a way to keep burning calories even after you stop exercising. As Head Coach Megan Davy with Orange Theory Fitness in Marana explains, it’s all about monitoring your heart rate. “Our certified fitness coaches...
Workoutssnapfitness.com

Quick 5-Minute Stretching Routine to Add to Your Next Workout

When it comes to stretching, it’s tempting to say ‘nah’ or to feel like you don’t have time after your workout. In reality, stretching is vital to helping your muscles feel good after a heavy lift or to keep your body flexible after that morning walk. And it doesn’t take very long at all!
Skin Careromper.com

11 Beauty Products To Make You Feel Like You’ve Got Your Life Together

Put on some skincare, or change the baby’s diaper? Check out your hair, or get the kids to school on time? Take a shower, or break up the LEGO fight between your toddlers and then see if there’s time left over? If you have the space in your day for ritualistic beauty routines, that’s amazing. Self-care comes in so many forms, and caring for your outsides can make you feel cared for on the inside. But if you’re strapped for time, or can’t even remember the last time you cracked open a bottle of foundation, these products are worth your attention.
Workoutsava360.com

A Sweaty 30-Minute Cardio HIIT Workout You Can Do in Your Living Room

If you want to get a ton of work done in not-so-much time, a HIIT workout may be a solid addition to your workout routine. With HIIT—known officially as high intensity interval training—you’ll be interspersing periods of hard effort with lighter recovery periods. You’ll likely see a lot of different...
Weight Lossava360.com

30-Minute Dance Cardio Workout With Erica Hood

Get ready to dance it out with Erica Hood! This 30 minute cardio burn is perfect to start your day! Get more workouts from Erica on: https://hoodfit.vhx.tv. Find more Erica on IG: https://www.instagram.com/ericahoodfit/. HoodFit IG: https://www.instagram.com/hoodfit_/. HoodFit YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd5_MCriTPvF8vSx_XOlw0Q. HoodFit Website: https://www.hoodfitlife.com. POPSUGAR's Favorite Workout Gear. Leggings: https://bit.ly/30Tz9w5. Sports...
Workoutsfictionistic.com

Get the Most From out of your Pilates Workout

Pilates reformers have been an absolute godsend to those suffering from chronic pain. If you suffer from chronic pain, even after having surgery, then you will be glad to hear that there is now a method out there that can give you back your previous healthy self. That’s right, it is now possible to get back some of that pre-injury body, and it doesn’t matter how long you’ve had it neglected. Here’s how you can use Pilates reformers to your advantage.
WorkoutsL.A. Weekly

Short Vs. Long Workouts: Which Is Better?

A new study suggests short walks and workouts are related to a longer lifespan. As experts understand more about our bodies, new research pops up and provides supporting evidence. A new study discovered that short spurts of movement, like walking up and down the stairs or walking your dog for a little longer than usual, may lead to a longer life.
Workoutswomenfitness.net

10 Minute Total Body Chair Workout

While standing behind your chair, place both hands in the middle of the back of the chair, then place your left leg out to the side with your foot facing forward. Bring the leg up as high as you can and bring it back down beside the right foot. Do...
New York City, NYPosted by
Well+Good

The Nordic Hamstring Curl Hits Places Even Squats Can’t—And Helps To Prevent Injury

When you think about exercises to strengthen your lower body, squats are probably one of the first movements that come to mind. And as great as squats are for you, it’s important to do exercises that strengthen other lower-body muscles, especially on your posterior chain, like your hamstrings. One move that will get you strong hamstrings in no time while helping you prevent injury? The nordic hamstring curl.