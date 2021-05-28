Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Goa: One held for possession of charas in Arambol

Birmingham Star
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePernem (Goa) [India], May 28 (ANI): The Pernem Police has arrested one person for allegedly possessing narcotics substance, charas, on Thursday. The person has been identified as Rajesh Bansal of 31 years of age and is a native of village Kham of Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh. "Based on reliable...

www.birminghamstar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arambol#Charas#Drugs#Goa#Ani#The Pernem Police#Police Inspector#Sub Divisional
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
India
Related
Public Healththenewstrace.com

COVID19 Instances: 54,069 new circumstances of corona, 1321 deaths, lively sufferers 6.27 lakh within the nation amid fears of delta

After 54,069 new circumstances of Kovid-19 have been reported in India in an afternoon, the selection of inflamed within the nation greater to three,00,82,778. On the similar time, after the demise of one,321 extra other people, the demise toll has greater to three,91,981 and the full selection of lively circumstances has greater to six,27,057. Now that the circumstances of corona are lowering, the WHO has mentioned that probably the most infectious type of corona, the delta variant, has been present in 85 nations. Allow us to tell that during Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, one of the most two sufferers of Delta died the previous day. Additionally Learn – Bangladesh excursion of Zimbabwe, 2021: Bangladesh will excursion Zimbabwe between Corona, know the total agenda right here.
Public Safetythenewstrace.com

Goa Information: One month previous child abducted from Goa Scientific Faculty, police launched CCTV photos

Goa Information: Police in Goa is engaged within the seek of a girl who has been arrested through the Goa Scientific Faculty. (GMC) There may be an allegation of kidnapping a one-month-old child from the premises of Okay. Police these days on Saturday made public the CCTV photos of a girl touring with a kid on a scooter overdue on Friday night time, by which the girl in conjunction with her partner used to be observed strolling from the health facility in opposition to Mapus the town in North Goa. Additionally Learn – 26 Corona Sufferers Died In Goa Govt Health center GMCH, Well being Minister Calls for Top Courtroom Investigation.
Lifestylealbuquerqueexpress.com

Navi Mumbai: Major protest organised over naming of airport

By Aman SayyadMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): A large number of people on Thursday staged a protest in Navi Mumbai over the naming of the upcoming international airport in the city. Heavy security was deployed by the Navi Mumbai Police at the spot. The protest was organised by the...
Public Safetypreciouskashmir.com

Pak smuggler shot dead, BSF seizes 27 Kg heroin at IB

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday said it has seized 27 kg of heroin along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district. According to the BSF officials, the troopers guarding at Border Out post at Vinay in Kathua, noticed some suspicious movement on IB from Pakistan side during the wee hours of June 23.
Public Safetygreekherald.com

Four men from Kargil sent to 10 day police custody

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): A Delhi Court remanded ten days of police custody to four men arrested from Kargil in connection with conspiracy to plan and execute terror activities in the National Capital in connection with the Israel Embassy blast case. The Special Cell of Delhi Police on...
Public Healththenewstrace.com

Coronavirus Delta Plus Variant: Delta Plus variant of Corona present in Punjab, its circumstances expanding in those states

Delta Plus Coronavirus Varies: The rustic continues to be recuperating from the second one wave of corona epidemic spreading within the nation that there’s concern amongst other folks because of the sound of the 3rd wave. In reality, circumstances of mutated variant Delta Plus of Corona are actually expanding within the nation. Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have thus far observed Delta Plus circumstances in those states. However now this variant has higher the fear of the folk for the reason that case of Delta Plus variant has been present in Punjab. Additionally Learn – Coronavirus Instances In India: Greater than 51 thousand other folks inflamed with corona in 1 day, 1,329 other folks died.
Indiathenewstrace.com

ISI plotted violence in farmers’ motion, safety alert in Delhi, many metro stations closed

At the borders of Delhi, in protest towards the 3 agricultural expenses of the central executive, the farmers are getting ready to exhibit on Saturday at the finishing touch of seven months of the motion, whilst the rustic’s intelligence businesses issued indicators) has issued an alert pronouncing that the ISI of Pakistan has hatched a conspiracy to incite the farmers’ motion and unfold sabotage and violence. On the identical time, after the protection alert, many stations of Delhi Metro will stay closed for approximately 4 hours these days. Additionally Learn – Delhi Metro Information: 3 stations of Delhi Metro will stay closed for 4 hours these days, that is the timing.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Haunting final post shared by an experienced diver before he vanished during a spearfishing expedition with friends

An experienced free diver shared a video of the sun rising over the ocean just hours before he vanished while spearfishing with friends off the coast of Queensland. Norwegian man Didrik Hurum had been in the water with friends near popular diving site Flat Rock, 6km off North Stradbroke Island, when he suddenly vanished at around 11.15am on Wednesday.
Indianewagebd.net

Indian police arrest four in Kashmir in Israeli embassy blast case

Nearly five months after a bomb exploded outside the high-security Israeli Embassy in Delhi, Indian police have made a breakthrough in the case with the arrest of four youths in Kashmir. ‘The four youths, all college students in the age group of 20-15 years, were nabbed by the special cell...
Worldorangewayfarer.com

Ultimate Travel Guide to Three Days in North Goa, the Quintessential Party Capital of India!

About the blog: A complete three to five days itinerary to spend in North Goa experiencing the hidden gems of Old Goa and best beaches around Baga. I intend to inspire you to experience Goa in a slow fashion, marveling at her decade old cultural treasures, exploring the old world offbeat wonders. In three days or a long weekend followed by a sneaky day off at work, Goa gives you a chance to relive the best beach days lived under the bright sun and salty ocean breeze!
Public Healthshortpedia.com

Covid-19 curfew in Goa extended till June 21 to curb outbreak

In a bid to curb the outbreak of Covid-19 further, the Goa government has extended the ongoing Covid-19 curfew till June 21. “The Goa government has decided to extend the state level curfew till 7 am of June 21. Shops, including panchayat and municipal markets, may open between 7 am to 3 pm. Besides, only 50 guests are allowed in a marriage function,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant wrote in a tweet.
Public Healthsamachar-news.com

News18 Daybreak | Goa, Sikkim and Himachal Top 3 States by Vaccination Rate; Possible Third Covid Wave Unlikely to Affect Kids

Giving Their Best Shot: Goa, Sikkim and Himachal Top 3 States by Vaccination Rate. Goa is leading the Covid-19 vaccination race among Indian states. Till Thursday morning, the coastal state had vaccinated over 37.35% of its 15.9 lakh population by at least one dose, a calculation based on health ministry data showed. A close second is the north-eastern state of Sikkim with 37.29% of its population receiving the first shot, according to the latest available figures. At 30.35% first-dose vaccination, Himachal Pradesh is at a distant third position. Kerala, which has witnessed multiple infection waves, has inoculated over a quarter or 26.23% of its people with the first dose.
Public Safetyshortpedia.com

Elderly Muslim man assaulted in Uttar Pradesh town, one accused held

An elderly Muslim man was brutally assaulted in the town of Loni in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Identified as Abdul Samad, the elderly man was allegedly abducted from an autorickshaw while he was on his way to a mosque on June 5. The man was reportedly forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Vande Mataram' and thrashed badly. The main accused, Pravesh Gujjar, has been arrested after a video of the incident went viral.
Indianavyrecognition.com

Goa Shipyard holds keel laying ceremony of 2nd Project 1135.6 frigate for Indian Navy

According to information published by the Indian Ministry of Defense on June 18, 2021, the keel laying ceremony of the second Russian-designed Project 1135.6 frigate for the Indian Navy was held virtually at Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL). The Project 1135.6 is a stealth-guided missile frigate designed and built by Russia and India for the Indian Navy.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

One prisoner is dead and dozens poisoned after drinking disinfectant in notorious Bail jail where six Aussies are held

One prisoner has died and a further 12 remain in hospital after drinking disinfectant inside one of the world's most notorious jails. A female inmate at Bali's Kerobokan prison stole a 4.5 litre bottle of poison that was being used to clean the facility under coronavirus protocols before selling it to other prisoners disguised as a sugarcane liquor.