In 1941, the U.S. military papered over the killing of a young Black soldier by a White officer. Can there be justice 80 years later?
Pvt. Albert King's body was still warm when his killer's trial began at 3:02 p.m. on March 24, 1941. Sgt. Robert Lummus faced the charge of manslaughter — of willfully, feloniously and unlawfully killing King. Outside the court-martial room at Fort Benning, Ga., under overcast skies, some 50,000 soldiers were training for the possibility that the United States would enter World War II.