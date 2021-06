Launches BSL to Further Diversify Business Portfolio. IBI Group Holdings Limited (IBI or the Company, together with its subsidiaries as the “Group”; Stock Code: 1547), a publicly listed company that holds investments in companies focusing on the Built Environment, today announced its business results for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 (FY2021), nothing short of remarkable in light of the devastating impact to the global economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.