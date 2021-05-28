Volkswagen Areton R orders start in the UK for £51,615

The Volkswagen Golf may look unassuming, with its jellybean body and small stature, but it’s one of our very favorite cars to drive. A frequent recipient of our 10Best Cars award, it expertly blends practicality, affordability, and real driving chops for a delightful package that demands almost no compromises from its owner. A 170-hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine provides just the right amount of motivation for this little hatch, but the real stars of the show are the Golf’s dynamic, nimble chassis and its always accurate steering, which make this car as rewarding to push hard in corners as it is when sliding improbably large cargo through the wide hatchback. Sure, big brother GTI has more power and better performance numbers, but for the everyman with weekly chores and a yen for back-road joy rides, it’s hard to do better than a Golf.