Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Volkswagen Areton R orders start in the UK for £51,615

By Roland Hutchinson
Posted by 
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The new Volkswagen Areton R is now available to order in the UK, both the fastback and Shooting Brake versions of the car are available to order. Prices start at £41,615 for the fastback and £52,435 for the Shooring Brake and the cars come with 320 PS and a 0 to 62 mph time of just 4.9 seconds.

www.geeky-gadgets.com
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volkswagen Cars#Golf R#Volkswagen Arteon#Shooting Brake#Fastback#Ps#Xds#Dynamic Chassis Control#German#Passat#Vw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2018 Volkswagen Golf

The Volkswagen Golf may look unassuming, with its jellybean body and small stature, but it’s one of our very favorite cars to drive. A frequent recipient of our 10Best Cars award, it expertly blends practicality, affordability, and real driving chops for a delightful package that demands almost no compromises from its owner. A 170-hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine provides just the right amount of motivation for this little hatch, but the real stars of the show are the Golf’s dynamic, nimble chassis and its always accurate steering, which make this car as rewarding to push hard in corners as it is when sliding improbably large cargo through the wide hatchback. Sure, big brother GTI has more power and better performance numbers, but for the everyman with weekly chores and a yen for back-road joy rides, it’s hard to do better than a Golf.
Golfvolkswagen-newsroom.com

Volkswagen R breaks the barrier of 250,000 R models!

Volkswagen R has just delivered its 250,000th R model to a customer in Zurich. The special customer, Flavio Zwahlen, bought the current Golf R, the most powerful and dynamic series Golf of all times. Equipped with 320 PS, four-wheel drive and R-Performance torque vectoring, the Golf R impresses customers with its driving dynamics and look.
CarsCNET

2022 Volkswagen Golf R review: An even hotter hatch

We should count our lucky stars that Volkswagen even decided to bring the eighth-generation Golf to the US. After decimating the affordable German car's lineup for 2022, only two variants remain destined for our amber waves of grain: The hopped-up GTI and the even-hoppier Golf R. The previous Golf R was fun, but it didn't feel like it was truly its own car. That's changed in the model's latest generation, where this hot hatch has finally come into its own.
Carsbenzinsider.com

Volkswagen Golf R Takes on the Mercedes-AMG A45 S in a Drift Battle

The Mercedes-AMG A45 S currently owns the bragging rights as the most powerful hot hatch in the world. The car can easily beat the Volkswagen Golf R in a drag race given its power advantage, but what happens if the two are pitted against each other in a Drift Mode battle?
CarsPosted by
Financial World

Volkswagen mulls pay-per-use autonomous driving starting from €7 per hour

Volkswagen, the Wolfsburg-headquartered German carmaker that had sold off the highest number of passenger vehicles in 2018 and 2019 despite an ongoing demand-crunch, was brewing off an option to offer self-driving technology on a pay-per-use basis, one of the automotive industry giant’s board members had said in an interview with a German newspaper Die Welt.
Economytrailer-bodybuilders.com

Schmitz Cargobull starts trailer production in the UK

Europe's leading manufacturer of semi-trailers is opening a new 7,500 square meter factory in Manchester with a capacity of 50 units per week, including freepost curtainsiders and box van semi-trailers. Schmitz Cargobull is opening a new factory in Manchester, England, to build customized vehicles for U.K. and Irish operators, Europe's...
Industryjust-auto.com

Amey starts UK EV trials

Infrastructure and engineering company, Amey, is starting a trial with ten electric vehicles across five of its UK contracts to understand what requirements are needed to transition from fossil fuel to electric power. Working in partnership with Hitachi Capital Vehicle Solutions, Amey is continuing its work to reduce carbon emissions...
Economyapex-insight.com

DPD UK orders 750 electric vans

DPD UK has ordered 750 Maxus eDeliver electric delivery vans in a deal that will double the size of its electric fleet in the UK. The order includes 500 long-wheelbase 3.5 tonne eDeliver 9 vans and 250 of the smaller eDeliver 3 vans and will take the size of its electric fleet to almost 1,500 nationwide with a plan to have more than 1,700 on the road by the end of 2021.
BusinessWDEF

Volkswagen hit by data breach

(WDEF) Volkswagen has been hit by a data breach affecting customers in the United States and Canada. More than 3 milliion customers had their basic contact information compromised. But some cases include personal details like driver license numbers, email addresses and VIN numbers. VW says the information was stolen from...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

OnePlus Nord CE 5G pre-orders start in India

The OnePlus Nord CE was unveiled yesterday as the company’s new mid-range smartphone globally. It is now available for pre-orders in India, on Amazon as well as the official website. Launched on June 10, the OnePlus Nord CE is now the cheapest phone from the brand. It will be available...
CarsCarscoops

Is The Arteon R The Closest Thing Volkswagen Has To A Grand Tourer?

When Volkswagen introduced the Arteon back in 2017, it came with presence even greater than that of the CC, which it replaced. Flash forward to last year, and VW launched the Arteon R with more performance to match its stylish looks. Now the question remains: is the Arteon R Volkswagen‘s jack-of-all-trades grand tourer? Autogefuhl attempts to find out in his latest video, where he conducts an in-depth review of the fastback sedan.
Carsautomoblog.net

Merging Performance & Connectivity: Inside The New Digital Cockpit of The Volkswagen Golf GTI & Golf R

This article originally appeared on AutoVision News. It has been republished with permission. The VW Mk 8 Golf GTI and Golf R may be smaller cars, but buyers can expect big things from both the engine bay and inside the cabin. According to VW, the new electronic architecture that underpins the Golf GTI and Golf R enables a “digitally networked” world of interior displays and controls that drivers can customize accordingly. And this network of personalized displays and connectivity features brings out the unique performance-oriented attributes of the new VW Golf GTI and Golf R.
Carsyourchoiceway.com

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Preview

The 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan goes on sale in the third quarter of 2021. The 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan freshens its face and upgrades some features but skimps on the base model. What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan? What does it compare to?. The refreshed 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan fights...
Technologyallaboutwindowsphone.com

Surface Duo prices in the UK finally start to come down

The Surface Duo has been on sale in the USA for months, officially - but it only 'launched' here in the UK and other world markets at the start of 2021, so it's perhaps understandable that sales are later here. We're still trying to get official UK hardware to actually...
Aerospace & DefenseKTEN.com

American Airlines and Virgin Atlantic order electric air taxis from UK startup

Vertical Aerospace, a UK electric aircraft manufacturer, has won the backing of American Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and Microsoft in its bid to make urban air travel a reality. The startup revealed on Thursday that it has pre-orders for up to 1,000 of its zero-emissions VA-X4 vertical takeoff aircraft, worth as much as $4 billion, as it announced plans to go public in New York via a merger with blank check firm Broadstone Acquisition Corp.
CarsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

ABT Audi RS6 celebrates 125 years with speed

Audi makes some exciting sports cars, including the RS6 which is already attractive and very fast. Tuning firm ABT celebrates 125 years of making upgrades for vehicles of various types, and that celebration includes a modified ABT Audi RS6. The vehicle is called the Johann, and only 64 units will...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UK watchdog orders funeral operators to list standardised prices

June 16 (Reuters) - UK’s competition watchdog on Wednesday ordered funeral directors and crematorium operators to show a standardised list of prices at their premises and websites from September onwards or risk court action. The Competition and Markets Authority said that from Thursday funeral directors may not pay hospitals and...
CarsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

This is the new Porsche 911 GT3 Touring (Video)

Porsche has released a new version of their 911 GT3, the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring and the car comes with the same 4.0 litre six cylinder engine as the GT3. The car is designed to be a toned down version of the GT3 and it ditches the rear wing and has more understated styling.