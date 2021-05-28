Cruella movie out now on Disney Plus: Cost, cast, trailer and how to watch Emma Stone star in the 101 Dalmatians villain’s origin story
Emma Stone stars as one of Disney’s most infamous villains in “Cruella,” which is available to stream now on Disney+ as of Friday, May 28. This prequel movie, which focuses on the origin story of the antagonist from Disney’s “101 Dalmatians,” follows a young Cruella de Vil. The film shows how a young, bright-eyed fashion designer named Estella progresses into the monstrous Cruella, a personality she develops as an adult as she tries to build a life for herself alongside a pair of young thieves she befriends on the streets of 1970s London.www.oregonlive.com