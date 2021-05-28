Movado Group Incorporated Pulls Back After Robust Results

Movado Group Incorporated Fueled By Reopening Tailwind. We started to get interested in the Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) a few years ago. The company is a retailer of watches and other consumer discretionary items and its share price had been pulling back from a high. With the share prices falling the value was improving and so was the dividend yield and all in the face of a rapidly improving consumer outlook. There were a lot of things to like. And then came the pandemic. When covid-19 shut down the world the Movado Group’s Revenue was cut in half. Fortunately, swift decisions by the company's executives helped preserve the fortress balance sheet and have the company set up for robust gains in the post-pandemic world.