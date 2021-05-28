Cancel
Business

Movado Group Incorporated Pulls Back After Robust Results

By Thomas Hughes
Entrepreneur
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMovado Group Incorporated Fueled By Reopening Tailwind. We started to get interested in the Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) a few years ago. The company is a retailer of watches and other consumer discretionary items and its share price had been pulling back from a high. With the share prices falling the value was improving and so was the dividend yield and all in the face of a rapidly improving consumer outlook. There were a lot of things to like. And then came the pandemic. When covid-19 shut down the world the Movado Group’s Revenue was cut in half. Fortunately, swift decisions by the company's executives helped preserve the fortress balance sheet and have the company set up for robust gains in the post-pandemic world.

Benzinga

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Movado Group

Looking at Q1, Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) earned $13.26 million, a 48.79% increase from the preceding quarter. Movado Group's sales decreased to $134.80 million, a 24.41% change since Q4. Movado Group earned $25.89 million, and sales totaled $178.33 million in Q4. What Is Return On Capital Employed?. Changes in earnings and...
Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $635.85 million. A number of research firms have recently commented...
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report sales of $159.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.93 million. Ducommun reported sales of $147.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) to Strong Sell

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “
SNS Financial Group LLC Buys 62 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Chewy Stock Pulls Back After Q1 Earnings: What Do Analysts Think?

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) shares traded lower by 5.4% Friday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and revenue on Thursday afternoon. Chewy reported first-quarter EPS of 9 cents on revenue of $2.14 billion. Both numbers beat consensus analyst estimates of a 3-cent loss and $2.13 billion in revenue. Revenue was up 32% from a year ago.
Broadcom pulled back after smashing expectations – time to buy?

Broadcom smashed expectations and issued better-than-expected guidance on Thursday evening. AVGO shares rallied 2.4% on Friday but have since erased nearly all the gains after Monday’s pullback. On Monday morning, shares of semiconductor and software infrastructure company Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) pulled back nearly 1.78%. This pullback erased almost all the...
Benzinga

Understanding Movado Group's Ex-Dividend Date

On May 27, 2021, Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on June 23, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Movado Group, whose current dividend payout is $0.2, has an ex-dividend date set at June 8, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 2.62% at current price levels.