Weirsdale, FL

Weirsdale couple on motorcycle killed in head-on collision

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Weirsdale couple riding a motorcycle was killed when they were struck by a pickup truck in a head-on collision Thursday night in Marion County. Their motorcycle had been traveling at 9:10 p.m. northbound on State Road 200 when they were hit by a pickup truck driven by a 56-year-old Hernando man. His pickup was traveling at “a high rate of speed” and passing another vehicle when it struck the motorcycle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

www.villages-news.com
