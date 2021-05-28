Daily Swim Coach Workout #442

Quick: You have 30 minutes. You can either go for a walk or do a workout. If your goal is weight loss, which should you choose?. Anyone pressed for time, who’s also trying to increase their physical activity to lose weight, is familiar with this dilemma. There are only so many hours in the day, and sometimes, you just don’t have time to get both your steps and a workout under your belt. Of course, in an ideal world, you do both. However, if you only have time to do a general activity, like walking, or a purposeful workout, which should you choose?