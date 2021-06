JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is the largest online retailer in China. But investors may not know it also runs the largest logistics company in the region. It was formerly a division of its parent company, but now, JD Logistics (SEHK:2618), has been spun off as its own company and trades on the Hong Kong exchange. Since the logistics business has been a strong differentiating factor for the online retailer, is the spin-off a stock that investors should take a look at? On a Fool Live episode recorded on May 26, Fool contributors Brian Stoffel and Brian Withers discuss JD.com's latest quarter and whether this logistics specialist is worth owning.