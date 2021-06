All Elite Wrestling star Adam "Hangman" Page took to Instagram on Thursday to break the news that he and his wife Amanda were expecting their first child. Page wrote, "Hey we got a baby on the way! we're excited, terrified, but mostly overjoyed. thank you." Page opened Sunday's Double or Nothing pay-per-view with a victory over Brian Cage, launching him back up to the No. 2 spot in the rankings of AEW's singles division. Between the insane ovation he received from fans, his failure to capture the AEW World Championship at All Out back in 2019 and his history with Kenny Omega, many fans assume he'll be challenging "The Cleaner" for AEW's top prize at the next pay-per-view in August.