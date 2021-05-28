Cancel
Energy Industry

UK’s Grain LNG posts utilization records

By Adnan Bajic
offshore-energy.biz
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Grid’s Grain LNG facility recorded its highest ever utilization rates last month and supplied 15.1 per cent of UK gas demand during this time. Grain LNG, located on the Isle of Grain in Kent, is currently able to store and deliver enough gas to meet at least 25 per cent of UK gas demand.

