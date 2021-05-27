Cancel
Dalton, GA

Gaetz: We're Not Going Back To The Days Of The Bushes, McCains & Romneys; "America First Is The Way Forward"

By Ian Schwartz
RealClearPolitics
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) held an "America First" rally in Dalton, Ga. Thursday night, another one of several planned rallies the two plan to hold. Gaetz denounced the hold the establishment had on the Republican party and took a shot at Paul Ryan, who criticized the 'America First' approach in a speech at the Reagan Library, saying he left the party in such bad shape that an autopsy was done following the 2012 Romney-Ryan loss.

www.realclearpolitics.com
