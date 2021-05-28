Cancel
Northern Lights Raises Up to US$2 Million to Expand Exploration at Secret Pass

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a financing agreement (the "Agreement") with Precious Metals Capital Group, LLC ("Investor"), a U.S.-based institutional investor, in connection with an issuance by the Company of unsecured zero-coupon non-redeemable convertible securities (each, a "Convertible Security") to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to US$2,000,000 (approximately C$2,425,760) (the "Transaction").

