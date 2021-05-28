Northern Lights Raises Up to US$2 Million to Expand Exploration at Secret Pass

The Round led by CircleUp Growth Partners will fuel further retail and e-commerce efforts for the rapidly growing canned-cocktail brand. Ohza, the ready-to-drink cocktail brand best known for its convenient premade mimosas, recently closed a round of funding worth just over $4 million. This will allow the company to support its newly inked partnerships with some of the largest distributors in the country, including Southern Glazer’s and Breakthru Beverage, as well as double-down on its direct-to-consumer efforts. The round was led by CircleUp Growth Partners with participation from Branch Venture Group, Ruttenberg Gordon Investments, Riverside Ventures, individuals like Elliot Grainge, Founder of 10K Projects and existing investors such as Austin Rosen, Founder of Electric Feel Management.