Mechanical Technology, Incorporated to Present at Summer Solstice – Best Ideas from the Buy-Side on June 1st at 10:00 am ET

Following are the primary Scientific and Technical Instruments report by mid-day session on Wednesday. Keep these stocks on your radar this week. Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MKTY) saw a gain of 4.42% and opened at $8.14 and is trading at $8.51 as of 12:54 PM. 45 K shares traded hands as compared to its average volume of 146 K shares. The stock moved within the range of $8.14 – $8.60. The stock has moved within the range of $0.55 – $18.90 in the past 52 weeks. Its quarterly performance was down by 14.47% but has gained 70.02% since the beginning of the year.