Mechanical Technology, Incorporated to Present at Summer Solstice – Best Ideas from the Buy-Side on June 1st at 10:00 am ET

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 19 days ago

ALBANY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ("MTI" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ:MKTY), the parent company of MTI Instruments, Inc. ("MTI Instruments"), a test and measurement instruments and systems business and EcoChain, Inc. ("EcoChain"), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, announced today that it has been invited to present at the Summer Solstice - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side conference, which is being held virtually on June 1st - 4th, 2021. Michael Toporek, CEO of MTI will present at the conference.

ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

