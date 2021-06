10:07 AM EST - CI Financial Corp. : Announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted its Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid and Automatic Securities Purchase Plan. CI intends to purchase up to 18,194,790 of its common shares by way of a Normal Course Issuer Bid, through the facilities of the TSX and alternative Canadian trading systems. Common shares may be purchased by CI or purchased by a trustee, to satisfy obligations under equity-based compensation or employee share purchase plans for CI. All common shares purchased by CI (but not those purchased by such a trustee or non-independent broker) will be cancelled. The 18,194,790 common shares represent 10% of the total public float for CI (181,947,901). As of June 10, 2021, there were 203,999,396 issued and outstanding common shares of CI. CI Financial Corp. shares T.CIX are trading down $0.05 at $21.66.