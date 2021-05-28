Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Essex County, NY

HAPEC celebrates NeighborWorks Week June 5-12

By News Report
suncommunitynews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe staff of the Housing Assistance Program of Essex County (HAPEC) re-installed the flower boxes on the Route 9 bridge in Elizabethtown ti celebrate neighborhood revitalization. ELIZABETHTOWN | The staff of the Housing Assistance Program of Essex County (HAPEC) re-installed the flower boxes on the Route 9 bridge in Elizabethtown and is sponsoring similar projects in Moriah and Westport to kick off a weeklong celebration of neighborhood revitalization activities nationally recognized as NeighborWorks Week.

suncommunitynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Essex County, NY
Government
City
Moriah, NY
City
Westport, NY
County
Essex County, NY
City
Elizabethtown, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Assistance#Hapec#Neighborworks Week#Neighborworks America#Hapec Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Housing
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
Related
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

City of Rochester gets $12 million to repair, maintain roads

(WHAM) - Nearly $12 million in state funding will be allocated to the City of Rochester for the 2021-22 budget year. New York State Senators Samra Brouk (D-55) and Jeremy Cooney (D-56) joined Mayor Lovely Warren Monday afternoon to announce the state funding for infrastructure. The money marked a 137...
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

It’s back: Lawmakers propose ban on broker fees

The push to ban New York City tenants from having to pay their landlords’ broker fees has been taken up by lawmakers. New York State Senators Jabari Brisport and Julia Salazar introduced a bill last month that would ban landlords from forcing tenants to pay their broker fees. The bill was introduced about six weeks before the Legislative Session ends and there is not a matching bill in the Assembly, which is a requirement for the proposal to become law.
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...