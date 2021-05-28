HAPEC celebrates NeighborWorks Week June 5-12
The staff of the Housing Assistance Program of Essex County (HAPEC) re-installed the flower boxes on the Route 9 bridge in Elizabethtown ti celebrate neighborhood revitalization. ELIZABETHTOWN | The staff of the Housing Assistance Program of Essex County (HAPEC) re-installed the flower boxes on the Route 9 bridge in Elizabethtown and is sponsoring similar projects in Moriah and Westport to kick off a weeklong celebration of neighborhood revitalization activities nationally recognized as NeighborWorks Week.suncommunitynews.com