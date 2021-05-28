Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

The Year We Learned to Cook Seafood At Home, And Sent Prices Soaring

Posted by 
WJCT News
WJCT News
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're looking for a lobster roll this spring, get ready to dig deep. The pandemic's lasting effects on seafood markets — combined with the sometimes unpredictable ebb and flow of lobster harvests — is driving the price of the New England classic to remarkable highs. In Maine this month,...

news.wjct.org
WJCT News

WJCT News

Jacksonville, FL
4K+
Followers
17K+
Post
945K+
Views
ABOUT

WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast.

 https://www.wjct.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Lobsters#Restaurants#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
Seafood
Related
AgricultureWJCL

Butcher explains why prices continue to rise on meats, seafood

A return to normal has driven costs up for foods, like meat. In recent weeks, experts said meat markups have skyrocketed after an international meat supplier recently made headlines. A morning at Santoni's Marketplace in northern Maryland brings the typical bustle of shoppers and workers alike. Now, a different, more...
AgricultureBoston Herald

Lobster prices pinch pockets as demand soars

Lobster is a summer staple in New England, but a recent rise in prices may give even the most devoted lobster lovers pause. As the country reopens post-pandemic, increased demand for lobster and a squeezed supply caused by a state ban on lobstering to protect right whales has resulted in a price spike of about 60% per live lobster.
RecipesDaily Progress

No-Cook Cooking: With vegetables, go small or go home

Salad season is here again, and it’s easy to start thinking big. Huge heads of lettuces and cabbages, wild bunches of cilantro and all kinds of greens crowd their way into your grocery cart before you reluctantly wheel it out of the produce section. You can’t wait to chop some apples and peaches from local orchards to sprinkle over those greens. And you’ve been looking forward to pulling those carrots and radishes from the garden since the moment you tucked the seeds into the soil.
Food & Drinksphillyvoice.com

Oyster House selling seafood kits to cook at home

Oyster House in Center City has a lineup of seafood kits filled with summertime favorites. The kits are now available for pickup from the restaurant. They can be ordered 24 hours ahead of time by calling Oyster House at (215) 567-7683. The restaurant is located at 1516 Sansom St. The...
Punta Gorda, FLyoursun.com

Learn to cook and help CARE

PUNTA GORDA — If you’d like to learn a master chef’s recipe secrets and help a worthy charity at the same time, here is your chance. Chef Keith Meyer, who owns F.M. Don’s in Punta Gorda, will demonstrate his culinary skills at a fundraiser for the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies on Wednesday.
Public HealthWMI Central

Learning to cook during a pandemic

Call it survival. Call it boredom, but I somehow learned to cook. Before the great COVID-19 pandemic I couldn’t hardly boil water. Today, I am transformed into a lean (not really), mean (well sometimes) cooking (oh yea!) machine. Before the pandemic, I did often grill on my barbecue. Properly charring...
Alabama Stateauburnvillager.com

Depot’s Simpson chosen to compete in Alabama Gulf Seafood Cook-off

Scott Simpson is hoping to hook a big win in a culinary competition featuring Alabama Gulf Seafood. The executive chef at The Depot, an upscale seafood restaurant inside the Historic Auburn Train Depot, will face off against three other Alabama chefs in the 6th Annual Alabama Seafood Cook-Off on June 21.
AgriculturePosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Chicken sandwich battles rage, and poultry prices soar

(Bloomberg) — Chicken-sandwich fever means poultry is pacing U.S. food inflation in the meat case. U.S. producer prices for processed poultry jumped to an all-time high in May, climbing 2.1% in the eighth straight monthly increase, U.S. government data showed Tuesday. Gains in poultry outpaced the 0.8% increase in the broader producer price index.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Gin Lee

Are there food shortages, and are food prices soaring in Arkansas?

Are there food shortages, and are food prices soaring in Arkansas?Desygner/Virginia Watkins. Are there food shortages, and are food prices soaring in Arkansas?. Yes, prices are indeed going up. The fact is grocery prices are on the rise, not just here in Arkansas, but they are happening worldwide. This information I got from the United Nations Food Agency. Another fact from the Food and Agriculture Organization, that's been recorded, there have been seven consecutive months straight of rising meat prices. Which indeed put the month of April 5.1 percent higher than last year's prices. Whereas an analysis last Friday states that the price of pork rose 2.6 percent in April and 4.8 percent from a year ago, seasonally adjusted. While beef and veal prices stayed fairly steady for the month, they are up 3.3 percent from a year ago today.
Rochester, NYWUHF

High demand sends summer travel prices soaring

More Americans are looking to travel this summer as COVID-19 restrictions ease. The high demand is leading to higher prices. Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore joined us on Good Day Rochester with advice for those looking to get away without breaking the bank, including where to find sales this summer and the cheapest times to travel.
Lincoln County, NENorth Platte Telegraph

Windham: Girls Scouts learn to cook like pioneers

Every now and then you get a call or an email that just makes you smile. I had one of those recently when I got an email from Kat Tedder, program specialist for Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska. She wanted to know if I would be willing to conduct a class on Dutch oven cooking for a group of girls. Of course, I said yes.
Recipeskiowacountypress.net

Cooking at Home - Homemade Pizza Crust

Enjoy the freshness of a homemade pizza crust and enjoy the delicious aromas that fill your kitchen as it bakes!. 1 cup bread flour (approximately) Mix yeast, water, salt, and oil. Add about 1 cup flour to make a stiff dough. The amount of flour may vary slightly. Knead the...
LifestyleWiredpr News

6 We learned the secrets of cooking from a round thread on Reddit

Definitely my favorite cooking scene in any movie is grilled cheese Chef. I watched Jon Favreau lovingly cut the toasted sugar obtained from Courtney John’s “Lucky Man” over and over again. Ren’s soft murmur butter, a trace of a well-worn spatula, Favreau’s character refusing his parents to cut his son’s crust — it’s all weird and utterly deadly to see him on an empty stomach. We all wanted to know her culinary secrets.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Savor Every Bite Of The Home-Cooked Meals At Kaffe Stuga, A 50-Year-Old Family-Owned Restaurant In Minnesota

Small-town Minnesota is full of great restaurants! Whether you’re looking for a little-known burger spot or an outstanding breakfast joint, you’ll find plenty to choose from if you get acquainted with small-town Minnesota. In Harris, Minnesota, one of our favorite small-town restaurants has been standing strong for more than 50 years. Kaffe Stuga is a […] The post Savor Every Bite Of The Home-Cooked Meals At Kaffe Stuga, A 50-Year-Old Family-Owned Restaurant In Minnesota appeared first on Only In Your State.
Lafayette, LAkadn.com

Tickets on Sale for Taste of EatLafayette - LA Seafood Cook-Off

LAFAYETTE, LA. – For the fourth year, Lafayette Travel will host the Taste of EatLafayette event in conjunction with Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board’s 2021 Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off (LASCO), Tuesday, June 22, at the CAJUNDOME Convention Center, from 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm.