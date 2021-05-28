Cancel
Rok Resources Announces Note Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. REGINA, SK / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / ROK Resources Inc. ("ROK" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROK) is pleased to announce that it intends to proceed with a $4 million financing consisting of senior secured notes of the Company ("Notes"), with each Note consisting of a principal amount of $1,000 and with interest payable thereon at a rate of 14% per annum and with a term of three years from the date of issuance thereof (the "Offering"), but with the ability of the Company to fully repay the Notes at no penalty after two years from the date of issuance, or the Noteholders can demand repayment after two years from the date of issuance. Payments of interest only will be made during the first year of the term of the Notes and blended payments of interest and principal will be made during the second and third year of the term of the Notes. The Notes are secured by all of the assets of the Company and are senior to all other indebtedness of the Company.

