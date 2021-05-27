FWP seeks Citizens Advisory Council applicants in SE MT
MILES CITY – Volunteer applicants are needed to serve two-year terms on Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' Region 7 Citizens Advisory Council. The purpose of the southeastern Montana-based CAC is to advise FWP on various regional and statewide issues, programs and policies; to help identify areas in which the department can be more effective; to help identify emerging trends and resolve conflicts; and to offer insight and guidance from members' own experiences and constituencies.