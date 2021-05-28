Cancel
Energy Industry

Diversified Energy Announces Second Acquisition of Assets in Newly Defined Central Regional Focus Area

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / London LSE-Listed Diversified Energy Company (LSE:DEC) ("Diversified" or the "Company"), announces that on May 21, 2021 it entered into a conditional agreement to acquire certain upstream assets in the natural gas Barnett Shale play from Blackbeard Operating, LLC ("Blackbeard" and such acquisition, the "Blackbeard Acquisition") for a gross purchase price of $180 million (estimated $166 million, net including customary purchase price adjustments). The Company will complete its ongoing diligence work prior to confirming the final terms (including purchase price) such that it can give no certainty that the Blackbeard Acquisition will proceed. At present, the Company expects to close the Blackbeard Acquisition during June using cash on hand and a draw on its revolving credit facility.

