Diversified Energy Announces Second Acquisition of Assets in Newly Defined Central Regional Focus Area

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) ("Earthstone" or the "Company") today announced that it has acquired working interests in assets it operates located in southern Gonzales County, Texas (the "Eagle Ford Acquisitions") from four separate sellers. The aggregate purchase price of the Eagle Ford Acquisitions was approximately $48 million in cash. Earthstone funded the Eagle Ford Acquisitions with cash on hand and borrowings under its senior secured revolving credit facility. The effective date of the Eagle Ford Acquisitions was April 1, 2021. The largest of the acquisition components, comprised of working interests owned by two affiliates of Titanium Exploration Partners, LLC, constituted the majority of the total consideration.