Broadus, MT

VFW Patriotic Art Winners

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe VFW Auxiliary Post 1595 in Broadus has sponsored the Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest at our Powder River County District High School for many years. This year the VFW Auxiliary awarded cash prizes to the top three winners from the 2020-2021 school year. Deanna Twedt received first place for her depiction of her grandfather who served in the Korean War. Deanna's artwork went on to compete at the state level. Rachel Rasmussen received second place and Abigail Martin placed third at the district level.

