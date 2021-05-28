Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Hot and still dry but weekend rain, storms possible

By Rich Jones
Posted by 
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jitUR_0aERzqLD00

Jacksonville, Fl — The heat and humidity is ramping up today and into the weekend.

“It will be the fifth straight day at or above 90 degrees, but the record is 50 so we’ve got a long ways to go to get to that and we won’t make it this time around with this stretch of 90 degree temperatures, I’m happy to say”, said Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

There will be a widely scattered afternoon shower for Saturday and a few isolated showers or thunderstorms Sunday and on Memorial Day. We’ll see somewhat better coverage of rain, about 50% of the area, on Monday.

Buresh says the tendency next week will be for onshore flow with some showers near the coast in the morning, and scattered showers and storms inland in the afternoon. But he says it will be spotty rainfall totals overall.

Temps will be “cooler” with highs in the mid 80s through next week.

©2021 Cox Media Group

ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
412
Followers
651
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Action News Jax#Time#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Podcast
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden and Putin hold "positive" summit in Geneva despite divisions

President Biden finished the first European tour of his presidency with a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. Both leaders described the talks as "positive" and "constructive" despite ongoing divisions over Russia's human rights abuses and its failure to take responsibility for cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini, Politico national political correspondent Meridith McGraw, and The Washington Post senior political reporter Arron Blake join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the summit, and Mr. Biden's approval ratings back at home.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Joe Manchin keeps Democrats guessing on sweeping election bill

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is keeping his colleagues guessing on whether he will back a sweeping election bill during a high-profile vote next week. Democrats are expected to hold a key test vote next week on S. 1, titled the For the People Act. The debate will spotlight a simmering months-long fight over voting rights. The measure is guaranteed to run headlong into a filibuster, but Democrats are hoping to at least put up a unified front and keep the focus on GOP opposition — not their own divisions.