USDA Wants to Increase Acres in the Conservation Reserve Program

By Jerry Groskreutz
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 20 days ago
The Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) was part of the 1985 Farm Bill. This was during the 1980's farm crises. The goal of the CRP was to take environmentally sensitive land out of production to try and improve grain prices. Plus, it would reduce soil erosion, improve water quality, and foster wildlife habitat. Now is has another goal, carbon sequestration. I think the voluntary CRP has been one of the most popular USDA programs at least in my lifetime!

KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

