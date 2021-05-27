Cancel
Voices from the Past

 30 days ago

While fording Powder River last Saturday night, a wagonload of young people from Pumpkin Creek became bogged in the quicksand when in midstream. The river’s channel was only about 75 yards across and was shallow with the running head only about a foot deep, so that the 14 occupants of the wagon were rescued without difficulty, cowboys coming to their aid with saddle horses. The wagon was temporarily deserted when the team was unhitched and the next morning it was found securely embedded deep in the sand that had washed against it.

