Everything You Need to Know About Getting An Epidural

Pain management is a very personal decision when it comes to labor. That might explain why if you’re thinking about ways in which to minimize the discomfort during delivery, you’re obviously going to think of an epidural. But like all things that pertain to pregnancy, it’s better to be informed so that you can make an educated decision about how to handle the hurting. So if you’re wondering what is an epidural, how it works, (and most importantly, how it could affect Baby), read on.