I feel like the stages of recognizing that summer is finally over aren’t too dissimilar to those of grief—it slowly progresses from denial to depression to acceptance, although at the end of it there’s also a sense of gratitude for all the activities you were able to cram into a busy span of three months. This may not be the particular gratitude expressed on the new single from the Danish instrumental duo Bremer/McCoy, but the timing of its release—along with its visceral music video summing up a summer road trip—make a good case for “Gratitude” as the perfect soundtrack to stashing your shorts away for awhile.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO