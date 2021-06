Some of us veggie gardeners are blessed with several acres, but some of us have smaller yards to work with. Some of us may even be limited to just a tiny patio or balcony. There’s no need to despair, though; there are many fabulous veggie varieties that will produce bountifully even in the smallest of spaces. Containers come in many shapes and materials, from fabric pots to glazed or plain terra-cotta pots to wooden boxes to galvanized metal buckets and troughs. All can be fine choices.