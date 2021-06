It was the 1993-94 school year and Arizona Wildcat sports fans were flying high. Three giants of the Arizona coaching ranks each had one of his greatest seasons ever, with conference and national championships abounding. Two of those legends have since passed away; one was actually fired from his position at the UA while the other left under extremely messy circumstances. The third managed to hang on for another quarter-century, winning many more titles and cementing his legacy as truly the Greatest Of All Time in his chosen endeavor before gracefully retiring just last week.