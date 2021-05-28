Chrome just got a huge speed boost — and a new way to handle tabs

About three weeks ago, Google was spotted testing the feature of “Send tabs to your devices” in its Chrome browser for desktop and Android devices, apparently, the send to your device feature allows the user to review a current page in Chrome browser from another device, this can also increase the number of audiences on the web page. For instance, if you open any random website on your desktop and you want to see such website on your mobile as well (for later reading purposes), you can right-click on the page and easily send such website page to the mobile device. But there was a problem with that feature when you send back that website page from mobile to desktop version Chrome browser, this set to rely on the system notifications that would have to pop-up to let the user know that the page has been sent, but Google was not happy with this, because it is relying on the system. Therefore, Google was experimenting to replace that local’s system notification with in-app notifications.