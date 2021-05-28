Cancel
Chrome just got a huge speed boost — and a new way to handle tabs

By Tom Pritchard
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The latest version of Google’s Chrome browser has just started rolling out and with it are some much needed upgrades. Not only is Chrome 91 23% faster, it promises to free up CPU and RAM resources by freezing collapsed Tab Groups. But as consequence it’s no longer possible to disable the tab grid view.

