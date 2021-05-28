Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Plush arm chair style seats, floor to ceiling windows and ample cabin space – Not a cruise ship, but these are stunning interiors of the massive airship that will ferry passengers in utmost comfort from 2025.

By Neha Tandon Sharma
luxurylaunches.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether we get a seat on the world’s largest aircraft is a question we will let fate answer; but for now we have images showing what we need to aim for thanks to UK-based company Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) who released the latest details of its airship. The Airlander 10 aircraft will seat up to 100 passengers and operate with 90% fewer emissions than conventional aircraft, according to the company. The airship requires less fuel than a conventional aircraft due to a combination of “buoyant lift from helium, aerodynamic lift, and vectored thrust,” according to HAV. A hybrid electric and jet fuel model will be available by 2025, and a fully electric version by 2030, according to the press release. Take a look at the image gallery below-

luxurylaunches.com
