Plush arm chair style seats, floor to ceiling windows and ample cabin space – Not a cruise ship, but these are stunning interiors of the massive airship that will ferry passengers in utmost comfort from 2025.

Whether we get a seat on the world’s largest aircraft is a question we will let fate answer; but for now we have images showing what we need to aim for thanks to UK-based company Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) who released the latest details of its airship. The Airlander 10 aircraft will seat up to 100 passengers and operate with 90% fewer emissions than conventional aircraft, according to the company. The airship requires less fuel than a conventional aircraft due to a combination of “buoyant lift from helium, aerodynamic lift, and vectored thrust,” according to HAV. A hybrid electric and jet fuel model will be available by 2025, and a fully electric version by 2030, according to the press release. Take a look at the image gallery below-