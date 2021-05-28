Cancel
Spokane, WA

Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill owners opening restaurant at former Lindaman’s location

By Amy Edelen amye@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Lindaman’s Gourmet-To-Go closed more than two years ago, it left many South Hill residents without a neighborhood gathering spot that served made-from-scratch meals. Longtime friends and Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill owners Kevin Pereira and Jhon Goodwin are hoping to change that with plans to open The Summit Kitchen & Canteen in the building formerly occupied by Lindaman’s at 1235 S. Grand Blvd.

www.spokesman.com
Person
Kevin Pereira
#Soups#Beer#Pastries#Food Drink#St John S Cathedral#Roosevelt Elementary#Ferris High School
