Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill owners opening restaurant at former Lindaman’s location
After Lindaman’s Gourmet-To-Go closed more than two years ago, it left many South Hill residents without a neighborhood gathering spot that served made-from-scratch meals. Longtime friends and Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill owners Kevin Pereira and Jhon Goodwin are hoping to change that with plans to open The Summit Kitchen & Canteen in the building formerly occupied by Lindaman’s at 1235 S. Grand Blvd.www.spokesman.com