This Tudor on St. Johns Drive is a Treasure Trove of Highland Park Living

Welcome to 42 Twin Lakes Road! Enter down a private drive to an interior lot which exudes peacefulness and has a fantastic element of privacy.Don't let the sweet, charming exterior fool you,this expanded cape offers more than meets the eye!A builder's own residence, the property has been meticulously maintained, well loved and is ready for a new owner. The home presents all of the traditional spaces one would expect: a renovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, a formal dining room, living room with wood burning fireplace, a home office and a breathtaking family room with vaulted ceilings, stunning built-ins, a wood stove and a kitchenette. Upstairs, you'll find a master bedroom with newly renovated en suite bath, gleaming hardwood floors and three closets, one of which is a walk in. Two additional bedrooms and a second renovated bath round out the second level. A finished room in the lower level adds216+/- square feet and is the ideal space for a home gym. The best kept secret of this home is the partially finished, fully permitted in law apartment on two levels which has its own separate entrance and the potential to add an additional 578+/- square feet when complete. With city water, sewers, natural gas heating and central air, what more could you ask for? Move in ready, don't miss this very special opportunity!