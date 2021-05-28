Cancel
Oil ticks higher, gold consolidates

marketpulse.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil price ground higher overnight, as US Initial Jobless Claims suggested the US recovery remains on track. Also aiding the rally was the general perception that next week’s OPEC+ meeting would leave the pace of production increases unchanged. Markets are becoming increasingly comfortable that any Iranian oil that returns to official international markets will be comfortably absorbed as global economic recovery proceeds. That noise will increase if India starts showing concrete progress in its Covid-19 battle.

www.marketpulse.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Price#Oil Markets#Wti Oil#Iranian#Usd65#Usd1896#Oanda Corporation#Asia Pacific#Saxo Capital Markets#Ig#Ifx#Barclays#Bloomberg#Reuters#Cnbc#Msn#Sky Tv#Channel News Asia#The New York Times#The Wall Street Journal
