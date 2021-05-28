Dollar divergence

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe dollar index was barely changed overnight, finishing just 0.05% lower at 90.00, nestled near to the top of its weekly range. That belied the offsetting moves within its components, though. EUR/USD is almost unchanged at 1.2190. Still, GBP/USD rose strongly by 0.60% to 1.4200 as investors continued to bet on the UK recovery and with dialling down of Northern Ireland Brexit Protocol tension overnight.

www.marketpulse.com
Marketskitco.com

Argentina stocks slide led by energy, banks after MSCI downgrade

BUENOS AIRES, June 25 (Reuters) - Argentina's S&P Merval stock index closed down some 2.7% on Friday after MSCI yanked the country's emerging market status and reclassified it a "standalone" market over continued tough capital controls limiting accessibility for investors. Index provider MSCI said on Thursday it would reclassify the...
EconomyBirmingham Star

Biz China Weekly: REITs, SOE profits, trade surplus

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- The following are the highlights of China's business news from the past week:. China's first batch of publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) began trading on Monday, with five on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and four on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The price change...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD bulls continue to correct the USD surge

NZD/USD continues to correct with the US dollar slipping on Thursday. Attention will now move to US data with NFP next week as the main focus. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7063 and up by some 0.31% in early Asia. The markets' attention remains on the US dollar considering the ix of rhetoric from Federal Reserve speakers.
StocksBusiness Insider

European Markets Close Higher On Strong Economic Data

(RTTNews) - European stocks closed on a strong note on Thursday as buoyant eurozone economic data and Bank of England Governor Bailey's dovish comments lifted sentiment. Worries about inflation subsided a bit after the Bank of England governor said the jump in consumer prices is expected to be temporary. The...
BusinessDailyFx

British Pound (GBP/USD) Struggling to Regain Trend Support, US Inflation Data Nears

GBP/USD at risk of further US dollar strength. IG client sentiment shows a mixed bias. Sterling traders lightened their positions yesterday in the wake of the Bank of England meeting with hawks left disappointed that the central bank continued to look through current inflationary pressures. Going into the meeting, Sterling traders were long and these positions were soon washed out although the effect on most GBP pairs was minimal. The central bank did note that price pressures were rising and that inflation was expected to exceed 3% ‘for a temporary period’, while bank staff revised up their UK Q2 GDP forecast by 1.5% since the May Report. All told, marginally hawkish but not enough to keep Sterling at its recent levels.
StocksBusiness Insider

CAC 40 Slips Ahead Of US Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks struggled for direction in early trade on Friday amid concerns that the Federal Reserve may tighten its monetary policy sooner than expected, if inflation surprises to the upside. Amid a lack of clarity over the direction of price pressures, investors now await a key U.S. inflation...
Currenciesbusinesshala.com

EMERGING MARKETS-FX set for robust weekly gains on interest rate hikes

* Mexican Peso top weekly performer after sudden rate hike. * Czech Crown, Hungarian Forint also look strong gains. * Argentina to focus on canceling emerging market position by MSCI. June 25 (Businesshala) – Most emerging market currencies rose on Friday, and were set to end a week strong, buoyed...
Businessmorningstar.com

FTSE Gains, Fed Could Tighten Before BOE, Denting Pound Vs Dollar

Fed Could Tighten Before BOE, Denting Pound Vs Dollar. 1229 GMT - The Federal Reserve is likely to tighten monetary policy sooner than the Bank of England and that could weigh on the pound versus the dollar, Capital Economics says. "The risks to our forecast that the pound will stay close to $1.40 for the next couple of years are on the downside," Capital Economics economist Ruth Gregory says. GBP/USD falls 0.2% to 1.3897. Capital Economics expects the Fed to tighten policy in 2023 and the BOE to rein in support in 2024 as it sees upward pressures on inflation being greater and longer lasting in the U.S. than in the U.K.
Stocksdailyforex.com

Dax Index Forecast: Walking Across Uptrend Line

The DAX has rallied ever so slightly during the trading session on Thursday as we continue to see the uptrend line offer support. The 15,500 level underneath should be somewhat supportive, right along with the 50 day EMA which sits just below there. By those measures alone, we are most certainly in an uptrend, although it has been more of a grind as of late.
Worldthevibes.com

Emerging East Asia bond yields diverge on back of virus uncertainty: ADB

KUALA LUMPUR – Bond yields in emerging East Asia diverged due to market-specific factors, while uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and concerns over inflationary pressure led to subdued investor sentiment, said the latest issue of the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) Asia Bond Monitor. It said yields on short-term (two-year) government...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar dips ahead of U.S. inflation data

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - The dollar drifted lower in Europe on Friday as an agreement on U.S. infrastructure spending underpinned appetite for riskier currencies, but caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data kept losses to a minimum. The risk-sensitive Antipodean currencies rose, as did the euro, gaining 0.1% to...
Marketsbondbuyer.com

Refinitiv Lipper reports $1.9B, funds hold 25% of market

Municipals were little changed Thursday as the final new issues of the week priced with some bumps in repricings while U.S. Treasuries held steady. Refinitiv Lipper reported nearly $2 billion of inflows into municipal bond mutual funds. Fund flows continue to pour into municipal bond mutual funds, making up at...
StocksCNBC

European markets advance as investors digest Fed comments, data

LONDON — European stocks advanced on Thursday as global investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials and looked ahead to various data releases. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.6% by mid-afternoon, with travel and leisure stocks climbing 1.5% to lead gains while telecoms bucked the upward trend to slide 0.3% lower.
StocksNBC San Diego

European Stocks Close Higher as Investors Digest Bank of England Decision, Data

LONDON — European stocks closed higher on Thursday as investors reacted to the latest decision from the Bank of England, and monitored various data releases. The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended the session up by 0.9%, with travel and leisure shares climbing 1.8% to lead gains, while telecoms bucked the upward trend to slide 0.1% lower.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Bank, retail shares lead European stocks higher; Carrefour gains

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) June 24 (Reuters) - Banking and retail stocks led gains in Europe on Thursday, as investors focused on an economic rebound against the backdrop of fears of a tapering in global monetary stimulus, while Carrefour rose on plans to potentially restructure its foreign units.
StocksBusiness Insider

European Shares Rise Led By Banks

(RTTNews) - European stocks advanced on Thursday after separate reports showed business confidence in Germany and France is improving. Germany's ifo Institute's business climate index rose to 101.8 in June from 99.2 in the previous month. The score was expected to rise moderately to 100.6. According to ifo, both current...
BusinessForexTV.com

Japanese Yen Advances On Worsening Investor Sentiment

The Japanese yen firmed against its major rivals in the Asian session on Thursday, as investors digested mixed views from Fed officials on inflation and focused on more U.S. data for monetary policy outlook. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said that despite recent price increases...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX cheers weak U.S. data; Mexican central bank awaited

* Mexican central bank expected to hold rates * MSCI on Argentina in focus By Ambar Warrick June 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso rose on Thursday ahead of a central bank rate decision, while other Latin American currencies surged after middling U.S. labor data dispelled some concerns over immediate policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. The peso rose about 0.7%, with the Mexican central bank widely expected to stand pat on rates. But the bank's guidance on policy will be closely watched, given a recent rise in inflation. Data on Thursday showed consumer prices in the first half of June rose more than expected, while a separate reading showed Mexico's jobless rate declined in May. "The bank will likely highlight the recent upside inflation surprises, noting that they have largely been related to the increase in prices of energy items and the bottlenecks related to reopening of the economy," Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a note to clients. But with core inflation- which strips away volatile food and energy items- also rising, analysts speculated that the bank may have a more hawkish than expected statement. While the peso had benefited from relatively higher rates at the start of the year, hikes in regional peer Brazil, as well as a cut in Mexican lending rates in February, diminished the peso's appeal for carry trade. Brazil's real rose 0.6%, while Chile's peso led gains across Latam with a 1% jump, as minutes of the Chilean central bank's recent meeting showed it had mulled raising interest rates. Sentiment toward emerging markets improved after U.S. weekly jobless claims fell much less than expected, while new orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in May. The data eased some fears over imminent policy tightening by the Fed, given that the labor market is a major factor for the bank to consider halting its massive stimulus program. Latam stocks also rose, with MSCI's index of regional stocks rising 0.9% and outpacing the broader emerging market index. Focus was also on Argentine markets, with index provider MSCI expected to provide an update after the U.S. market close on whether Argentina can remain part of its benchmark emerging market index. If not, the country's assets will face relegation to frontier markets or standalone status. Ejection from the MSCI emerging market index could also result in outflows of $610 million from Argentinian stocks, JPMorgan calculated. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1366.66 0.45 MSCI LatAm 2673.04 0.92 Brazil Bovespa 129037.33 0.47 Mexico IPC 50106.51 -0.13 Chile IPSA 4387.92 0.4 Argentina MerVal 66167.57 0.117 Colombia COLCAP 1265.05 1.45 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9317 0.64 Mexico peso 20.0210 0.72 Chile peso 727.9 1.05 Colombia peso 3770.63 0.28 Peru sol 3.9748 0.10 Argentina peso 95.5500 -0.01 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Dan Grebler)
Stocksmarketpulse.com

Asian markets edge lower

Despite some intra-day volatility, Wall Street finished the day mixed and almost unchanged. The S&P 500 lost 0.11%, while the Nasdaq rose by 0.13% and the Dow Jones fell by 0.21%. Despite the futures on all three indexes adding around 0.30% in Asia as progress was made on the US infrastructure package, Asia has, for the most part, drifted lower in sympathy with the overnight session.