Police found the body of 13-year old Floridian Tristyn Bailey Sunday, May 9, 2021. The suspect is 14-year old Aiden Fucci, who pleaded not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder. Despite this, police found evidence to help prove Fucci’s guilt, such as articles of Fucci’s clothing and shoes with Bailey’s DNA on it. Although he is a minor, Fucci will be charged and tried as an adult in court, which I believe is fully justified.