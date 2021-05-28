5 Marvel Characters Tom Ellis Would Be Perfect To Play

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. You know, even I forget sometimes that Lucifer, the Netflix exclusive crime thriller series in which Satan himself takes human form on Earth as a club owner and police consultant in Los Angeles, is a DC Comics adaptation inspired by one of the publisher’s more adult-oriented Vertigo titles. That being said, despite how many characters star Tom Ellis would truly be perfect to play in any upcoming DC movies, a role in one of the many upcoming Marvel movies might be the more likely natural direction for the actor to take next. Luckily, I would actually argue that he is already a prime candidate to also play plenty of great characters ripped from the pages of Marvel Comics, including one that would not require much further preparation on his part if we are being honest here.